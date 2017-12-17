Missouri Trooper Sentenced in Drowning Death of Clive Man Now Fired From Highway Patrol

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

MISSOURI -- The Missouri state trooper who was sentenced to 10 days in jail for the death of a Clive man has now been fired from his job.

The Kansas City Star reports a spokesperson from the Missouri State Highway Patrol confirmed Anthony Piercy was fired on Friday. Piercy was of a misdemeanor in the drowning of 20-year-old Brandon Ellingson of Clive in may 2014.

Ellingson was pulled over by Piercy on the Lake of the Ozarks in May 2014 on suspicion of operating while intoxicated. He drowned when he was thrown overboard from the boat while wearing a life vest that was not secured.

Piercy was sentenced in September for negligent operation of a vessel.