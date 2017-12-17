Neighbor Wakes Up Des Moines Family During Garage Fire

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

DES MOINES, Iowa -- A Des Moines family is safe after a neighbor noticed flames from inside a garage.

Firefighters were called to E. 21st Street around 2:30 on Sunday morning for a detached garage fire. The caller who reported the incident had to wake the family up.

Several items inside the garage along with two cars were heavily damaged. Investigators say they had to take drastic actions to help put out the flames.

"They had an active fire inside the garage. Had to cut the front door to gain access. We were able to get in and get the fire out. And right now they are just doing some mop up and catching all the hot spots," said Chief Ed Haase of the Des Moines Fire Department.

No one was injured and the cause of the fire remains under investigation.