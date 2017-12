Please enable Javascript to watch this video

POLK CITY, Iowa -- A local nonprofit run by metro students has surpassed its goal of creating packages for local food pantries.

Polk City High School students run Ornaments for Outreach. They say they've created well over the 500 holiday care packages they had set out to make for DMARC food pantries.

The project started a month ago when the organization started selling handmade ornaments with the hopes of making a difference in the lives of others.

The care packages will be delivered next week.