The Insiders: December 17th Edition, Iowa Jobs in Demand

DES MOINES, Iowa -- The Iowa Business Council says more than 5,000 higher skilled jobs sit empty with not enough residents qualified to take them.

This is why it's pledging to hire 30,000 interns, externs, and apprentices by 2025 to get more Iowans ready. This works out to be approximately twice as many opportunities as they currently have.

Topping the list of the most in-demand jobs in the state, according to the Iowa Workforce Development, are wind turbine technicians, occupational therapy assistants, and operations research analysts.

