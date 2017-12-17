The Insiders: December 17th Edition, Presidential Poll Numbers

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

DES MOINES, Iowa -- President Trump's approval rating is sinking as he finishes his first calendar year on the job.

According to a poll conducted by the Des Moines Register and Mediacom, just 35% of the 800 Iowans polled approve of the president's time on the job.

The 60-60-40 results found by the poll may give Iowa Democrats hope for what the future could hold. Sixty percent disapprove of the president's job performance, 60% think the country is headed in the wrong direction, and 40% think Iowa is headed in the wrong direction.

Mike Mahaffey and Jerry Crawford, this week's Insiders guests, discuss their thoughts on the ratings.