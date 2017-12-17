The Insiders: December 17th Edition, Reactions to Controversial King Tweet

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

DES MOINES, Iowa -- Iowa Congressman Steve King recently made headlines again after making a comment about diversity.

King addressed changing demographics as countries like the U.S. are becoming less white. He tweeted, "Diversity is not our strength" and quoted Hungarian Prime Minister Victor Orban, saying, "Mixing cultures will not lead to a higher quality of life but a lower one."

Democrats and Republicans from around the country reacted to King's post, many saying it is racist and resembles a white supremacist mantra.

The only Republican African American member of the U.S. Senate also offered an opinion on the post, calling it "a ridiculous statement."

The video above shows Governor Kim Reynolds' message that she does not agree with King's statement.

This week's Insiders guests Mike Mahaffey and Jerry Crawford weigh in on King's comment and Governor Reynolds' response.