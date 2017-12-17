The Insiders: December 17th Edition, Signs of the Future

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

DES MOINES, Iowa -- Democrats are claiming a victory of sorts despite losing a race.

Todd Wendt, the recently-retired Le Mar schools superintendent, lost the state Senate special election by 10 points to current House member Jim Carlin. Carlin's win means Republicans hold onto the Senate seat Bill Anderson gave up to take a full time job.

But Democrats remember how Donald Trump beat Hillary Clinton in the 2016 presidential race by 41 points, so they think they're making progress.

The Insiders panel discusses the differences between these elections and the importance of having good candidates in the race.