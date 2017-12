Please enable Javascript to watch this video

AMES - It's been 35 years since the Ames boys last won a state swimming title, their only title, 1982.

This year the Little Cyclones are loaded with experience and ready to end the drought.

Ames currently owns the #1 power ranking according to Quikstats, and is a favorite to contend for a championship.

Last year Ames finished 6th. The Little Cyclones have finished runner-up at state 8 times.