IOWA -- With only a week until Christmas, it's crunch time for bell ringers.

The Salvation Army of Boone County says it's 90% of the way to its goal. The red kettle campaign has raised just over $27,000, and organizers would like to raise $30,200. This is about a quarter of the Boone County Salvation Army's yearly budget.

The campaign ends on Saturday.