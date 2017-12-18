Early Morning Fire Destroys Plaza Lanes

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

DES MOINES, Iowa – Firefighters were called to a blaze at Plaza Lanes at 2701 Douglas in Des Moines early Monday morning.

The call came in at 5:08 a.m. Monday when a passerby noticed smoke coming from the building. When firefighters arrived, they found smoke and flames coming from the back of the building.

Brian O'Keefe with the Des Moines Fire Department says as they tried to vent the roof, the flames spread quickly. The roof of the building collapsed about 15 minutes after fire crews got to the scene. The fire has been contained to the Plaza Lanes building.

By 8:00 a.m. most of the flames had been extinguished but smoke continued to rise from the building. Crews will remain on scene until the fire is completely out and there are no more hot spots.

Power has been cut off to the area and utility crews are working to make sure gas lines aren't affected by the fire.

Both the eastbound and westbound lanes of Douglas are closed between MLK Parkway and Lower Beaver Avenue as firefighters continue to work on the scene. The closure is expected to continue through the afternoon commute.