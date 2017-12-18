Cyclone Men’s Basketball Team’s Last Game Before Break Can Be Tough

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

AMES, Iowa -- The Iowa State Cyclones men's basketball team has one more game left before Christmas break.

The Cyclones, off a 76-55 win over Northern Iowa on Saturday, are on an eight-game winning streak. Coach Steve Prohm wants to keep the momentum going against Maryland Eastern Shore.

“Where do you want to be in March?” said Prohm. “The focus needs to be at an all time high, as the toughest game to play is always the game before Christmas.”

Senior guard Donovan Jackson said the team needs to ready, even against a team everyone expects the Cyclones to beat.

“We just got to come in here and be ready to play,” said Jackson. “I don’t think there’s going to be anybody here, but we should still have fun with it.”

Jackson was asked about the Cyclones' last loss to Milwaukee, which is the team's most recent loss.

“I think it played a big role, 'cause everybody took back from that and just wanted to prove everybody wrong,” said Jackson. “I mean, that was a major upset.”

The team will have five days off around Christmas and will then return for a couple of days of two practices each day. The team opens Big 12 Conference play December 29th against Kansas State at Hilton Coliseum.