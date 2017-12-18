× DCI to Reveal Details in Murder Arrest of Jason Carter

KNOXVILLE, Iowa – The Iowa Division of Criminal Investigation and the Marion County Sheriff’s Office is holding a news conference Monday morning to release more about the arrest of Jason Carter.

Jason was arrested Sunday and charged with the first-degree murder of his mother, Shirley Carter. Shirley was found shot to death in her Lacona home in June of 2015.

Last week, a Marion County jury found Jason Carter responsible for the wrongful death of his mother. Bill Carter, who is Jason’s father, and his brother Billy Carter had been locked in a civil lawsuit against Jason Carter over Shirley Carter’s death. At the time of the lawsuit, authorities had filed no charges in Shirley Carter’s murder.

Bill and Billy claimed Jason killed Shirley because he thought he would benefit financially from her death.

The news conference is scheduled to begin at 9:30 a.m. We will stream it live on WHOtv.com.