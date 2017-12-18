× Two People Pulled from Fire at 6th Avenue Building

DES MOINES, Iowa — The Des Moines Fire Department is on the scene of a fire involving two buildings in the 1400 block of 6th Avenue.

Crews were called to the area before 6:00 a.m. on the fire that began in one building and quickly spread to another. One of the buildings affected housed G & R Bookkeeping and Tax Service. Brian O’Keefe with the fire department confirms at least two people were assisted from the buildings.

The people that were pulled from the building were taken to the hospital for treatment of non-life threatening injuries. There were no other people inside the buildings at the time of the fire.

Officials say a third adjacent building suffered smoke damage.

Sixth Avenue is closed between Forest Avenue and Clark Street in both directions.