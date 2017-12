Please enable Javascript to watch this video

SAC COUNTY, Iowa -- A western Iowa teenager died in a farming accident over the weekend.

Officials in Sac County were called to the 2100 block of 340th Street, northwest of Wall Lake on Saturday. They found Ethan Nissen, who was pronounced dead at the scene.

Authorities say he was working for Quirk Farms, operating an end loader that rolled over. There is no word yet on what caused the machinery to roll.