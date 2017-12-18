Iowa Veterinary Clinic Keeping K-9 Safe With Narcan

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

INDEPENDENCE, Iowa -- Narcan is an antidote for people who overdose on opioids, but it's not just for human use.

Police dogs can also overdose on opioids while searching for drugs. As KWWL's Amanda Gilbert reports, this is why an eastern Iowa veterinarian decided to give back to his town's four legged officer to protect the K-9 while on the job.

K-9 Officer Tyton and his handler Officer Chris Cass have become quite the team. But with their line of work, Tyton does run the risk of getting into some dangerous situations.

"Drug dogs are the first to encounter the drugs, whether it's sniffing vehicles on a traffic stop, going through a home a factory, a warehouse," said Cass.

That means while on the job, Tyton could be exposed to powerful opiods like heroin or fentanyl and accidentally overdose.

"Our dog's only between 80 to 90 pounds, so even just the slightest sniff of fentanyl or heroin could drop our dog instantly."

Tyton's vet, Pipestone Veterinary, decided to step in and donate Narcan to the Independence Police Department. If Tyton accidentally overdoses, Narcan can buy him the time he needs to get to the vet and save his life.

"This drug can block and reverse a little bit of the effect of most of the barbiturates out there, you know, heroin, fentanyl," said Dr. Douglas Peterschmidt.

Pipestone Vet says even though this is a holiday gift for Tyton right now, they are going to continue providing Narcan after it expires every couple of years.