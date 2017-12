× Jon Mero Returning to Metro for Christmas Eve Celebration

DES MOINES, Iowa — An Iowan who made the top ten on The Voice is returning home this weekend.

Des Moines native Jon Mero made it to the top ten, but was unfortunately the first one eliminated in the live shows. Mero is still singing, though, and will be back in Des Moines for Lutheran Church of Hope’s Christmas Eve celebration.

The services will be held at 11 a.m., 2 p.m., and 5 p.m. at Wells Fargo Arena.