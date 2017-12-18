× Man Hospitalized After Allegedly Being Shot Five Times

DES MOINES, Iowa — Des Moines police are investigating an alleged shooting incident on Monday evening.

Shortly before 6 p.m., officers were dispatched to the 1800 block of 12th Street, where a man reported being shot five times. The victim was taken to Mercy Medical Center, and his condition has not yet been released.

A few minutes after that call, a woman called police from a different location saying she was the shooter. That woman is now being questioned by police, but officials have not yet said whether she is a suspect or whether any charges are filed.