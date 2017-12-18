× Ottumwa Man Allegedly Impersonated Officer to Break Into Home

OTTUMWA, Iowa — An Ottumwa man is accused of impersonating a police officer in order to break into a home.

Police say 31-year-old Joshua Barnes vandalized several vehicles outside an apartment building late Saturday night. He is accused of then pretending to be a police officer and trying to get inside one of the apartments.

Barnes is charged with first degree burglary, impersonating a public official, and criminal mischief. He is being held in the Wapello County Jail on a $29,000 bond.