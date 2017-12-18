Top Metro Baby Names of 2017

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

DES MOINES, Iowa -- Two Des Moines hospitals have released their most popular baby names of the year.

UnityPoint says the top name for a girl in Des Moines is Adeline, with Nora coming in second place. For boys, Grayson is the most popular. These results come from the 5,200 babies born at Iowa Methodist, Lutheran, and Methodist West.

Across UnityPoint's entire health system, the top three girl names were Emma, Nora, and Olivia. On the boys' side, the top names were Oliver, Henry, and Liam.

Mercy Medical System released its top names last week. Their top names for girls were Evelyn, Olivia, and Hannah, while Oliver, Liam, and James were most popular for boys.