Urbandale Police Seeking Victims of Minnesota Man's Scam

URBANDALE, Iowa — A Minnesota man is facing charges after Urbandale police said he collected money for a fake fundraiser, and police think more victims could be out there.

Michael Gerken was arrested on November 27th for ongoing criminal conduct and first-degree theft. Police say he went to local businesses claiming he was with an organization, “Mom’s and Dad’s for Kids”.

He told them he was collecting money for a high school fundraiser. Gerken also said his name was Bob Anderson.

Investigators say several businesses fell victim to Gerken’s scam.

If you are one of them, you are asked to contact Urbandale police at 515-331-6816.