Victim Shot in Shoulder During Drive-By Shooting

DES MOINES, Iowa — Police are investigating a drive-by shooting in Des Moines.

The incident happened just before 5 p.m. at 21st St. and Carpenter Avenue in an alley behind Cardinal Cleaners & Laundry.

Police say one person was shot in the shoulder, and the window of the dry cleaning business was also hit. The victim’s condition is currently unknown.

No arrests have yet been made.