× Authorities Make Arrests in Connection to Metro Gun Store Burglaries

DES MOINES, Iowa — Authorities have made two arrests in connection to recent gun store robberies.

On Tuesday, David Marken Aikoriegie and Myles Jordan Maricle Pena, both of Des Moines, appeared in court on charges related to several gun store burglaries around the metro.

Aikoriegie is charged with three counts of theft of firearms from a federal firearm licensee and one count of unlawful possession, receipt, and sale of a stolen firearm. The criminal complaint says between November 16th and December 14th, he allegedly stole firearms from JLM Gun Shoppe in Urbandale and Rangemasters in Clive. Aikoriegie allegedly burglarized Rangemasters twice–the first time being on December 2nd and the second on December 14th. Approximately 17 handguns and seven fully automatic weapons were stolen at this time. The complaint also claims he sold some of the firearms.

Pena is charged with unlawful drug user in possession of a firearm. His complaint affidavit alleges around December 14th, he sold a firearm that was stolen from one of the burglaries allegedly committed by Aikoriegie. It continues, alleging he was found in possession of a firearm and marijuana during a search of his home.

Officials are still investigating the incidents and are still trying to locate the stolen firearms. Anyone with information is asked to contact the Clive Police Department or the United States Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives.