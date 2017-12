Please enable Javascript to watch this video

DES MOINES, Iowa -- Tickets are on sale for one of Iowa's most popular events, and it should be a "smashing" good time.

Baconfest tickets are now on sale, and this year there will be an after party featuring a concert by Smash Mouth. The main event is February 17th at the Iowa Events Center from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.

General admission for Baconfest alone is $27.50, and the price with the concert ticket is $55.

Tickets can be purchased at hyveetix.com or at the Wells Fargo Arena box office.