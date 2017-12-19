× Car Crashes Into Tire Shop Following Accident

DES MOINES, Iowa – Two people were injured Monday night in a fiery accident on Des Moines’ east side.

The accident happened at the intersection of E. 29th and Hubbell Ave. around 9:30 p.m. Police say evidence and witness statements helped them piece together what occurred in the crash.

They say 19-year-old Justin Lehman, of Des Moines, was driving northbound on E. 29th Street when he went through a red light. Lehman’s car was hit in the intersection by an SUV driven by 38-year-old Heather Morris of Des Moines. She had been traveling southwest on Hubbell Ave.

Lehman’s car left the roadway after the crash and hit the building occupied by Hilltop Tire Service, then the car caught fire.

Police say Lehman and Morris were taken to local hospitals. Their conditions are unavailable.

The accident investigation continues.