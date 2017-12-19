Des Moines Police Looking for Robbery Suspects

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

DES MOINES, Iowa -- Des Moines police are asking for help identifying two robbery suspects.

Police say someone robbed the Productos Mexican Grocery at 2400 Hickman Road on December 4th, just before 7 p.m. This was the second robbery at this store within two weeks.

During the robbery, the clerk was threatened by a suspect armed with a handgun. The vehicle the suspects drove appears to be a dark-colored, newer model Mercedes Benz. The vehicle may have bullet holes in it as the clerk fired a handgun at the suspects as they fled the scene.

Anyone with any information should call the Des Moines Police Department or Crime Stoppers of Central Iowa.