Please enable Javascript to watch this video

WEST DES MOINES - Valley-Dowling is the best high school rivalry in the state. Tuesday night the two teams met on the court.

The 7th ranked Maroon girls, led by Caitlin Clark, won 84-75.

On the boys side, the Maroons won 50-49 in overtime. Sam Ingoli hit a game tying 3 to send the game in to OT as time expired, then he hit the game winning layup at the buzzer. Ingoli finished with 17 points. Earlier in the day Ingoli committed to UNI to play football.