Driver Charged in October Crash That Killed Two People

DES MOINES, Iowa – Charges have been filed against the driver police say caused a head-on crash that killed two people back in October.

Des Moines police say 28-year-old Ryan Rench has been charged with two counts of unsafe passing with enhancements for offense causing death and one count of unsafe passing for offense causing serious injury.

Police say Rench was attempting to pass other traffic on SE Army Post Road on October 21st when his pickup truck hit 56-year-old Kathryn Kinley’s SUV head-on. Kinley and 13-year-old Nariyo Lee were killed in the crash. Twelve-year-old Kaden Kinley was injured in the crash.

Rench is expected to be in court on January 16, 2018 to face the charges.