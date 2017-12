× Hawkeyes Roll Over Southern Utah

IOWA CITY – After beating Drake by 26 at the Hy-Vee Classic the Iowa Hawkeyes had no trouble with Southern Utah, 92-64.

Freshman Luka Garza led the way with 17 points, Tyler Cook and Isaiah Moss each scored 16.

Iowa improves to 7-6 on the year, they hit the road Friday to play Colorado in Sioux Falls.