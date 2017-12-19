× Inmates Charged With Attempted Murder After Assaulting Officers

DES MOINES COUNTY, Iowa — Three inmates at the Des Moines County Correctional Center are charged with attempted murder following an assault on two correctional officers.

Authorities say 23-year-old Jorge Sanders-Galvez, 24-year-old Earl Booth-Harris, and 27-year-old Bobby Joe Morris attacked two correctional officers shortly after 4 p.m. on December 10th. Both correctional officers sustained non-life-threatening injuries.

Following a criminal investigation by the Department of Public Safety Division of Criminal Investigation, the three men were charged with attempted murder and assault on a correctional officer.