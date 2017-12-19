Metro Family Helping Kids Fighting Illnesses Battle Bravely

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

IOWA -- A little girl fighting a big illness wants to make it easier for other kids fighting medical battles of their own.

"We have a private Facebook group, Team Elayna, and we just posted on there a few times really, and we just have amazing supporters," said Lucy Santeen, Elayna's mother.

Those supporters helped young Elayna and her family collect 700 gift cards that were given to the Courage Store at Blank Children's Hospital. Children who are receiving treatment can collect Bravery Bucks for tough or difficult procedures, like scans or drawing blood. They can trade them for small toys or gift cards in the store.

Elayna's mom said when the store began getting low on gift cards, they feared the program would end. Another local family, the Friedricksons, had collected gift cards last year in honor of their son, so Elayna and her family decided to collect them again, giving kids something to look forward to.

"Makes me feel really good that all the kids will have something that they can do while going through hard stuff," said Elayna.