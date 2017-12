× Officials Say Pedestrian Involved in Fatal Crash Walked Out in Front of Vehicle

CLIVE, Iowa — Police have identified the driver and pedestrian involved in a fatal crash on Monday.

Officials say a Ford Expedition driven by 51-year-old Samuel Benjamin of Urbandale was traveling eastbound on Hickman Road when 53-year-old Steven Rittel walked out in front of the vehicle.

Rittel was struck by the vehicle, and later died from his injuries.

The accident is still under investigation.