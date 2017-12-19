× Plea Deal Reached for Noah Lamar in Johnston Sex Assault Case

DES MOINES, Iowa — A plea agreement has been reached for one of the four teens accused of sexually assaulting a fellow Johnston High School student.

Fifteen-year-old Noah Lamar was in court Tuesday morning for a hearing to finalize the details of the deal, but because of incomplete paperwork the judge has rescheduled the hearing for Friday morning.

The prosecution and the defense have come to an agreement in Lamar’s case, though details of what the plea entails likely won’t be available until the deal is finalized in court.

The judge made it very clear that because of previous delays in the plea process, if the paperwork is not completed by the hearing on Friday – Lamar will have to stand trial in the case.

Lamar is charged with first degree robbery and felony assault for an attack police say happened on September 8th.

Fifteen-year-old Kaden Dishman faces the same charges as Lamar. Eighteen-year-old Morgan Hough and 17-year-old Ritter Stahlbaum are charged with 2nd degree sexual abuse, first degree robbery, and felony assault.

Court documents say the defendants “did commit Assault Forcible Sodomy by using an object to penetrate the genitalia or anus” of the victim. The assault happened at the house of one of the defendants. They were arrested on September 28th.

The trial for Dishman, Hough, and Stahlbaum has been scheduled for January 22, 2018.