× Plea Hearing Tuesday for One Suspect in Johnston Sex Assault Case

DES MOINES, Iowa – One of the four teens accused of sexually assaulting a fellow Johnston High School student is scheduled to be in court Tuesday for a plea hearing in the case.

Fifteen-year-old Noah Lamar is charged with first degree robbery and felony assault for an attack police say happened on September 8th. Online court records show he is scheduled to appear at a plea hearing at 11:00 a.m. at the Polk County Courthouse.

Fifteen-year-old Kaden Dishman faces the same charges as Lamar. Eighteen-year-old Morgan Hough and 17-year-old Ritter Stahlbaum are charged with 2nd degree sexual abuse, first degree robbery, and felony assault.

Court documents say the defendants “did commit Assault Forcible Sodomy by using an object to penetrate the genitalia or anus” of the victim. The assault happened at the house of one of the defendants. They were arrested on September 28th.

The trial for Dishman, Hough, and Stahlbaum has been scheduled for January 22, 2018.