× Police: Man Shot Several Times by Girlfriend, No Charges Filed

DES MOINES, Iowa — Des Moines police are investigating after they say a man was shot several times by his girlfriend Monday night.

Just before 6:00 p.m., 58-year-old Scott Thompson called police from a home in the 1800 block of 12th Street saying he’d been shot five times. He was taken to the hospital for treatment but his condition has not been released.

Shortly after the initial call to 911 a woman called police to say she was the shooter. Detectives interviewed the woman at the scene and after consulting with the Polk County Attorney’s Office, no charges are being filed at this time.

The woman’s name has not been released.

The investigation into the shooting continues.