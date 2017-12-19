Polk County Preparing for Local Option Sales Tax Vote

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

POLK COUNTY, Iowa -- Polk County officials have approved their language for the upcoming local option sales tax election.

They will vote on the one-cent sales tax on March 6th. The increase could generate almost $81 million in additional revenue for the county, and supervisors have several different plans for the funds.

One third will go toward property tax relief in unincorporated areas. Another third will be used for capital projected in unincorporated areas. The final third will go to mental health services in Polk County.

The vote follows the approval of a local option sales tax in Dallas County during the November election.