Salvation Army is More than Half Way to Its Goal

DES MOINES, Iowa – With Christmas less than a week away, the Salvation Army’s Red Kettle Campaign has raised half of its goal.

As of December 13th, the kettles have raised a total of $473,620. The goal is $950,000.

The Salvation Army said donations are up three percent from this time last year.

Part of the money goes toward its Toy Shop.

People can donate to the Red Kettle Campaign until December 23rd. Mail and online donations will go through January 31st.