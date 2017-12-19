Seasonal Suspect Stars in WDM Police Department’s Holiday Video

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

WEST DES MOINES, Iowa -- West Des Moines police are getting in the holiday spirit.

The department put out a fun social media "warning" about "harassment" by a little man in a red suit.

"It was like, December 1st, out of nowhere. Now he's following me around, he's everywhere I am. He's just watching me, hanging out, he's just being cute and all mischievous and stuff. He's messing with my things. He thinks it's funny, but I'm super annoyed by it now, I just need your help."

The Elf on a Shelf plays a leading role in the department's video, during which police take him into custody for questioning, but he mysteriously disappears, riding away on a hoverboard.

The full video can be seen below.