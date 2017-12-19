× Victim in 21st Street Shooting Identified

DES MOINES, Iowa — Des Moines police have released the name of a man who was injured in a shooting Monday.

Twenty-two-year-old Justin Butts, of Des Moines, was walking in the 1200 block of 21st Street when the shooting happened around 5:00 p.m. Butts was shot in the shoulder.

A witness tells Channel 13 multiple shots were fired.

“I hear like boom, boom, boom about like 11 or 12 times, I looked out the window and did not see anybody running around, so I went back in and rescue my kid and move them to the basement. I just felt it was kinda unsafe,” said witness Sophia Omar.

Police say witnesses told them about a vehicle that may have been involved in the shooting, but a description of that vehicle has not been released.

Police are still searching for a suspect in this shooting.