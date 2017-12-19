West Des Moines Schools Introducing New Security Systems

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

WEST DES MOINES, Iowa -- Schools in West Des Moines are getting ready to overhaul their security systems.

The new visitor check-in system called Raptor will be integrated next month. The system reads visitors' driver's licenses or other approved identification and runs it through a sex offender database. The system can alert building administrators if a match is found. If it's not, the visitor's sticker will be printed.

District officials say the new security system is simply a pro-active measure.

"In this day and age, there are just additional safety measures that we need to take and this is one of those at each school level that is a way to provide additional security and safety for our students, as well as our staff and our employees," said Carol Seid, the WDMCS Asosciate Superintendent of Human Resources.

The new system will be in all school buildings beginning January 16th.