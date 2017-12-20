× Charges Filed in Oskaloosa Shooting

OSKALOOSA, Iowa – One person is in custody following a shooting incident Tuesday night in Oskaloosa.

Police say they were called to the intersection of Pella Avenue and Green Street around 10:25 p.m. or a report of shots fired. When officers arrived, 26-year-old Deon Freeman told them that he had fired his gun at 18-year-old Cellous Glover after Glover pointed a gun at him. Freeman hit the vehicle Glover was riding in.

According to police, Freeman has a valid permit to carry weapons. He told police he fired at Glover in self-defense.

Glover was no longer at the scene, but police questioned the other involved parties.

Police say Glover was arrested on unrelated charges in Pleasant Hill later Wednesday night.

He now faces charges of assault while displaying a dangerous weapon for his role in the Oskaloosa incident. He is being held in the Polk County Jail.