Police Investigating Southeast Side Drive-By Shooting

DES MOINES, Iowa — Police are investigating a drive-by shooting that happened early Wednesday morning on Des Moines’ southeast side.

A report of shots fired came in to officers just before 1:00 a.m. in the 1000 block of Southeast 9th Street. Police initially did not find the source of the gunfire, but received a call a short time later about a house that had been hit.

The residents at 1021 Southeast 9th told police they didn’t know why their home had been targeted.

Investigators found several handgun casings in the roadway outside the home. The house had been hit multiple times.

No injuries were reported in the shooting.

Police are continuing their investigation.