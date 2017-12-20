× Simple DIY Centerpieces This Holiday Season

URBANDALE, Iowa – Plaza Florist is giving tips to people looking for last minute holiday decorations.

Plaza Florist Designer Sandy Taylor said you can find anything in your backyard to use as a centerpiece.

“You can find pine cones in your yard and may be a few other kinds. We just used some silver spray paint,” Taylor said.

Taylor said the silver spray paint pulls in the color scheme.

Taylor uses clear tape to help separate different elements in the vase that can be set on a dining room table.

Another idea is use an extra wreath that is lying around the house, grab an empty bowl and fill it with holiday decorations that are lying around the house.

“We are going to add to our cylinder just Christmas ornaments. We chose red and green balls and we are just going to fill it,” Taylor said.

Taylor said if someone uses a wreath to make sure to “fluff” the branches and bring out its natural fullness.

Taylor said you can fill the bowl with anything around the house. Whether it be gold ornaments or pine cones.