Von Maur to Stay at Valley West Mall Despite Rumors, Other Stores at Risk of Closing

WEST DES MOINES, Iowa -- A flagship store at Valley West Mall is putting rumors about its departure to rest.

Von Maur officials say it has no plans of leaving the mall due to its success there. The store’s chief operating officer says, the Valley West Mall location is one of the most successful stores in the company.

This comes after the gap announced it will be closing both its Gap and Baby Gap stores at the mall. The company announced it will close 200 under performing stores nationwide. Even though Von Maur is staying, Younker's is at risk of closing. It 's parent company Bon - Ton plans on closing 40 stores by the end of the year due the increase in online shopping. Bon – Ton has not named which stores it plans on closing.

“I do kind of feel like amazon is taking over the world,” laughs shopper, Jess Fjellman. “As easy as it is to do, I do try to shop local as much as I can because I do think it’s important to keep local people in business and to support the local economy.”

According to the mall's website, about a dozen of its 100 stores are vacant.