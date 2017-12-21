Making the Season Bright While Celebrating Far From Home

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ANKENY, Iowa –It's hard to be away from home, especially this time of year. One medical facility is trying to make the season bright for families far from home while a loved one recovers from a brain injury.

Nothing says Christmas quite like sitting down to a nice holiday meal. Angela Deputee said, "It just makes it feel like we're home and not at a hospital."

It's especially important for Deputee and her fiancé Louis Lucero. They’re from Billings, Montana, but they’re spending the holiday at On With Life in Ankeny. Louis said, "It's been easier with her here. Boy, it's tough without her here. I'd be lost if she weren't here."

Angela said, "He was driving to work one morning. A car ended up crashing into him on the driver side. He was not wearing his seat belt, so he kind of got jostled a bit, and so he had the traumatic brain injury and a coma for 42 days."

He came to On With Life in October. His fiancée has been with him every step of the way by staying at the Family House, which is right next to the brain injury rehabilitation facility.

Abby Bogaards with On With Life said, "We opened this house to give families a refuge, and a place where they could stay and be really close to their loved one and really involved in their therapy."

The Family House opened two years ago at Christmas. The 22-hundred square foot, five bed room, four bath house has served 100 families. To make the season bright, volunteers decorated the home, staff took persons served shopping for presents, and On With Life served a meal donated by Tasteful Dinners. "We find families really bond together. They're all going through this traumatic situation together," said Bogaards.

Louis should wrap up therapy at On With Life in January. He and his fiancée plan to head back to Montana and get married next year.