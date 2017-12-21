Trump Commutes Prison Sentence for Former Iowa Agriprocessors CEO

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

WASHINGTON D.C. – The former CEO of a Kosher meat-processing company in northeast Iowa has had his prison sentence commuted by President Donald Trump.

Sholom Rubashkin, 57, was convicted on several bank fraud charges following an immigration raid at the Postville Agriprocessors plant in 2008. He was sentenced to 27 years in federal prison for his role in creating fake documents in order to obtain bank loans.

Attorneys for Rubashkin filed several appeals, even asking the U.S. Supreme Court to hear the case but were denied. They claimed the district judge in the case had a conflict of interest, because she met with authorities who were planning the immigration raid. Rubashkin’s sentence was also called into question as lawyers said it was too harsh for a non-violent first time offender.

Wednesday, The White House issued a statement that President Trump had commuted Rubashkin’s sentence. It cited bipartisan support for the action from legislators, including Rep. Steve King of Iowa, and former Department of Justice officials. The statement also mentioned the disparity in sentencing for the case as compared with sentencing in similar cases.

Rubashkin has served more than eight years in prison. He will be on supervised release and still be responsible for the restitution imposed in his original sentence.

This action does not vacate Rubashkin’s conviction.