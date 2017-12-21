× Two Arrested After Stolen Gun Used in Robbery

DES MOINES, Iowa – Two people were arrested Wednesday night after police say they used a stolen gun during a robbery.

Des Moines police say Cole Rothmeyer and David Gomez robbed three people sitting in a car in the 1300 block of 13th Place around 8:39 p.m. Rothmeyer pointed a silver revolver at the head of one of the victims and Gomez demanded money and property from the victims.

The suspects got away with two cell phones and ran into the residence at 1313 13th Place. Officers found Rothmeyer and Gomez hiding in the basement and the victims identified them as the robbers. The stolen cell phones were recovered, along with the gun used the robbery which police say was reported stolen out of Carlisle.

Rothmeyer and Gomez are charged with three counts of first degree robbery. Rothemeyer also faces an additional charge of trafficking stolen weapons.