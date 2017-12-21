Waukee Students Make Blankets for Young Patients

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

DES MOINES, Iowa -- Some metro first graders got a hands-on lesson in helping others this holiday season.

Wednesday night, students from Waukee delivered blankets to child patients at Mercy Hospital.

Their teacher says the act goes along with Waukee's theme of Giving Love. The students actually made the blankets as part of the project.

Along with teaching them about being generous, it also helped parents dealing with a difficult time.

“It's a unique experience for these kids to get to see it from the other end. I know the parents here do such an amazing job with their kids, being strong for them. Giving them a little break and letting their kids interact with our kids is just awesome,” said teacher Kendall Bradford.