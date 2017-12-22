Brilliant Light Over SoCal Skies After SpaceX Launches Rocket

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CALIFORNIA -- A mysterious white light that appeared over Southern California skies during the Friday evening rush hour, prompting curiosity and questions from the many onlookers who observed it, was from a SpaceX rocket launch, authorities confirmed.

KTLA began receiving numerous phone calls shortly after 5:30 p.m., when a brilliant but slow-moving light -- somewhat resembling a jellyfish-like creature -- appeared in the night sky. Around the same time, the station also received numerous photos and videos showing the object, and a number of Twitter users also posted images as they sought answers.

Multiple local law enforcement agencies have confirmed the flash of light was from the rocket launch, which blasted off from Vandenberg Air Force Base along California's Central Coast.

SpaceX livestreamed the event on Facebook.

Vandenberg Air Force Base announced earlier this week the launch was set for 5:27 p.m. Friday from Space Launch Complex-4. The base said it was the “fourth Iridium mission consisting of 10 satellites on a SpaceX Falcon 9 rocket.”

Space Launch Complex-4 is along the Pacific Ocean coast west of Lompoc in Santa Barbara County, about 140 miles west-northwest of downtown Los Angeles.

The SpaceX launch is the final scheduled one out of Vandenberg this year.

KTLA's Melissa Pamer contributed to this story.

SpaceX Falcon 9 rocket launch from Vandenberg AFB lights up the Southern CA sky. pic.twitter.com/bCg6Bmx2dM — Corona Police Dept. (@CoronaPD) December 23, 2017