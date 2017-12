Please enable Javascript to watch this video

RAPID CITY, South Dakota -- A bus full of Iowa State students was involved in a fatal crash on Thursday night.

Officials say the crash happened around 8:45 p.m. on Interstate 90, east of Rapid City. The bus reportedly lost power and came to a stop in the middle of the highway. A van then rear-ended the bus and a 31-year-old man died at the scene.

No one on the bus was injured.

The students, who were on an ISU Ski Club trip, were transported back to Rapid City via Air Force buses.