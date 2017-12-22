Craig Lang Campaigns As Iowa Ag Secretary

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

At his family's farm in central Iowa, Craig Lang announced his campaign for Iowa Secretary of Agriculture in 2018.

Lang is a dairy farmer and former Iowa Farm Bureau president and will seek to be the Republican nomination for the post held by Secretary Bill Northey since 2007.

Northey is still waiting on Senate confirmation to be a USDA Under Secretary.

Lang says Northey championed Iowa agriculture and he wants to keep that going.

Lang wants to protect and regenerate Iowa's 29 million acres of farmland, "We've had conservation. Now, let's add soil health, let's clean the water, and economic activity. For the 10 years as Farm Bureau president that was a priority issue with me. So, I want to take that. I want to call it a renaissance of economic activity across the entire state of Iowa."

Lang has set goals of five million acres of cover crops in five years. He also wants to bolster the bovine industry, which includes dairy, cattle, and goats.

And on his platform, he is promoting trade and manufacturing, encouraging rural growth in internet and businesses, and supporting young farmers.

Lang wants to bridge the rural-urban gap to do that, "Bringing farmers and communities together to set the goals together. There's been a division, but I don't want there to be a division. I want everyone working together at the same table."

If Northey is confirmed as Under Secretary, Iowa Governor Kim Reynolds will appoint someone to fill the vacant spot until the 2018 election. But so far, it is unclear who else will run for the Republican primary.